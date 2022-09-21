Roxy Music share setlist from 50th-anniversary tour









As Roxy Music continue to cross North America on their long-awaited 50th-anniversary reunion tour, the group have shared the latest set list from Chicago’s United Center.

Roxy Music celebrates their 50th anniversary this year with a reunion tour which also marks their highly-celebrated 1972 eponymous debut album. The setlist below observes the entire catalogue across Roxy Music’s eight albums spanning the highly progressive ten years between ‘72 and ‘82, the year of Avalon.

The tour kicked off in North America on September 7th at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, marking the first time that band members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have been together on stage since the band’s ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour in 2011. This lineup reunifies the core Roxy Music group since Brian Eno’s departure from the band in 1973.

Tonight, Roxy Music are set to play at Texas’ Moody Center in Austin ahead of a few more US shows. In October, the band return home for the UK leg, which finishes on October 14th at London’s O2 Arena.

See the remaining tour schedule below.

Roxy Music Chicago setlist:

‘Re-Make/Re-Model’

‘Out Of The Blue’

‘The Bogus Man’

‘The Main Thing’

‘Ladytron’

‘While My Heart Is Still Beating’

‘Oh Yeah’

‘If There Is Something’

‘In Every Dream Home A Heartache’

‘Tara’

‘My Only Love’

‘To Turn You On’

‘Dance Away’

‘Same Old Scene’

‘More Than This’

‘Avalon’

‘Love Is The Drug’

‘Editions Of You’

‘Do The Strand’

‘Jealous Guy’ (John Lennon cover)

Roxy Music tour dates 2022

September

21st – Austin, Moody CEnter

23rd – Dallas, American Airlines Center

26th – San Francisco, Chase Center

28th – Los Angeles, The Forum

October

10th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

12th – Manchester, AO Arena

14th – London, The O2