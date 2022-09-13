Roxy Music rumoured for legends slot at Glastonbury 2023









According to reports, Roxy Music are lined up to appear at Glastonbury 2023 in the festival’s legends slot.

The set traditionally takes place on the Sunday afternoon of the festival on the Pyramid Stage. In 2022, Diana Ross took up the slot, and in previous years, Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, and Dolly Parton featured in the position on the bill at Worthy Farm.

The usually trusted eFestivals got the rumour mill turning regarding Roxy Music’s appearance at the festival and posted: “I’m hearing that Roxy Music will do the Legends Slot at next year’s Glastonbury. Like all rumours, it might be wrong but I don’t think it is.”

Roxy Music recently began the US leg of their reunion tour, which marked their first performance since 2011. Classic-era band members, namely vocalist Bryan Ferry, guitarist Phil Manzanera, saxophonist Andy MacKay, and drummer Paul Thompson, are taking part in the tour. However, original keyboardist Brian Eno, who left the group in 1973, has no interest in reuniting.

The group originally disbanded in 1976 but later got back together in 1978 before permanently splitting five years later. Ferry, Manzanera, MacKay, and Thompson formed the core lineup for the band’s first major reunion back in 2001. That version of the band remained together until 2011. The group reunited for a one-off during their 2019 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The tour coincides with the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music’s self-titled 1972 debut album. It is set to conclude on October 14th at London’s O2 Arena, but an appearance at Glastonbury next summer would be a fitting way to wave goodbye.