Roskilde Festival announce Blur as headliners for 2023









Danish non-profit festival Roskilde has announced Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Burna Boy, and Christine & The Queens as headliners.

The festival runs from June 24th to July 1st and bills itself as “Northern Europe’s answer to Glastonbury”. Similarly to the Worthy Farm event, Roskilde is a charity-focused event which gives back to the community and isn’t comparable to most traditional modern festivals. In a press release, they say the 2023 event “will be an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community”.

Other acts confirmed to appear include Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Rina Sawayama, Tobias Rahim, 070 Shake, Hudson Mohawke, and Kesi.

Blur’s performance at Roskilde will mark their first appearance at the legendary Danish bash in 20 years. Their set is part of their reunion tour, including two sold-out dates at London’s Wembley Stadium and a huge Dublin show at Malahide Castle.

Meanwhile, Blur will also be headlining Primavera 2023, which will take place in Barcelona and Madrid for the first time. The festival announced: “Barcelona or Madrid, Madrid or Barcelona. Primavera Sound 2023 will have two locations: choose yours… or do it all. Next year both cities will take the reins in two consecutive weekends with incredible line-ups.”

Their website added: “Primavera Sound Barcelona will celebrate the main days of its 21st edition from 1st to 3rd June in Parc del Fòrum, while the main days of the first edition of Primavera Sound Madrid will take place from 8th to 10th June in Ciudad del Rock de Arganda del Rey.”

Blur will be joined on the bill at Primavera by Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Halsey, Pet Shop Boys, Pusha T, Self Esteem, Yard Act, Sparks, Loyle Carner, and many more.

Blur, Queens of the Stone Age, Alice Glass, Japanese Breakfast, Tobias Rahim, Tove Lo and 13 other acts have been added to the #RF23 poster.



Still more than 150 acts to come. Get your ticket before it's too late: — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) November 30, 2022