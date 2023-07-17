Ron Perlman addresses “heated” comments about Hollywood executive









Last week, SAG-Aftra joined the Writer’s Guild of America in a strike against studios in Hollywood. Ron Perlman also hit the headlines after firing back at an anonymous studio executive and warning them to “be really careful”, which he now admits was “heated”.

Perlman made his original remarks in response to a studio executive who was quoted as saying in an article by Deadline: “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

The actor angrily took to Instagram Live, and suggested the executive responsible should “be careful”. He told viewers: “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma… be careful motherfucker, be really careful.” Perlman continued, “We know who said that, and where he fucking lives.”

He added: “You wish that on people… you wish that on people while you make $27 million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful motherfucker, be really careful, because that’s the kind of shit that stirs shit up.”

Following a backlash, Perlman has since come forward with a second video on the matter. Clarifying his statements, Perlman said, “In the aftermath of that, there has been a lot of reaction, mainly because at one point, admittedly, I got quite heated because I was talking about a quote from one of the executives on the other side of the negations talking about how they planned to not even begin negotiating until writers and actors started losing their houses and their apartments.”

Perlman continued: “As you can imagine, my reaction to somebody wishing that kind of harm on people in the same industry that they call their own would engender a response. So let me make something very clear right now: I don’t wish anybody any harm”.

The Hellboy star claimed the strike was an example of “the soullessness of corporate America and how everything has become corporatised in this country.” He continued: “It’s about being able to come home to your kids with a smile on your face and say, ‘I did this for you today so I got your first two years of college set up’”.

The actor also had harsh words for the anonymous executive: “I hope the asshole who made that comment also doesn’t wish anybody any harm, but when you start going around and saying we’re not even going to bargain with these fucking dickheads until they start fucking bleeding and their families start bleeding”.

He concluded by saying of the strike: “We must all try to understand you have your value in giving us the resources we need to make content, and we have our value as storytellers because of the effect we have on people when we tell our stories beautifully and properly”. As of yet, there has been no consensus among both parties.

Watch his latest video below.

