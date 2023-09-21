Romy confirms The xx have been back in the studio this year









After releasing her debut solo record, Mid Air, on September 8th, Romy has confirmed The xx have been in the studio together several times this year.

In the six years since the release of their last full-length studio record, I See You, all three members of The xx have been pursuing their respective solo projects. Oliver Sim also released his debut album, To Love Is to Live, in 2020, which, like Romy’s record, was produced by Jamie XX. Alongside producing for his bandmates, Jamie xx has released a series of singles and co-produced a track for Tyler, The Creator.

Speaking about their decision to focus on their solo work, Romy shared, “Well, the three of us knew there was something new needed to explore. We all understood that we had to give ourselves some time to have space and learn new things”, in an interview with Spanish publication Binaural.

She also spoke about collaborating with Fred Again on her new record, stating, “With Fred and others I have learned a lot, so I want to offer Oliver and Jamie everything I have harvested.”

Romy went on to reveal that the band have been working together throughout the year. She shared, “This year we have been together in the studio several times. No pressure. Although come on, I’m aware that the last album came out in 2017.”

On the pressures to deliver to a their enduring fanbase, she concluded, “I feel like a compliment that people are still interested in us. I feel grateful, and I don’t want to disappoint you.”

Listen to Romy’s debut solo album below.