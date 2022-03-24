Romero release uplifting single ‘Halfway Out The Door’









Romero - 'Halfway Out The Door' 7.2

Melbourne pop-rock group Romero have shared a brand new single today (March 24th) entitled ‘Halfway Out The Door’.

The punchy but distorted guitar progression meet the powerful and candid lyrics to communicate the narrative of a young relationship at breaking point. “If this isn’t what you want baby / Don’t come knocking, knocking, knocking, knocking,” the chorus bluntly submits.

In a recent interview, Romero vocalist Alanna Oliver explained the track: “I dated this guy on and off for years, who wouldn’t leave me but wouldn’t exactly love me either. ‘Halfway’ is written about him and my eventual commitment to myself.”

The single was released with an accompanying video directed by Megan O’Keefe that shows the band performing the track while a series of external imagery flashes past the screen. The video travels through suburban streets and gardens portraying the unattainable romantic image of a perfect relationship.

Discussing the video, O’Keefe said: “Dave [drums] had a strong vision and pushed to use my mum’s old Panasonic camcorder to film this video. It makes for a more authentic storyline… This is an emotional song, the ‘flashback’ footage helps convey that. This video is a beautiful chaos, take from it what you will.”

‘Halfway Out The Door’ comes as the fifth single from the Aussie group’s forthcoming debut album, Turn It On! The album is slated for release on Friday, April 8th, via Cool Death / Feel It records.

The single follows the title track for the album which was released last month. Oliver explained that the track was partially inspired by a documentary by Blondie’s Debbie Harry. “One of the quotes was, ‘She just gets on stage, and she turns it on’,” she said.

“As soon as I heard this, I paused it and started writing… When I sing this song, I am now a woman who knows what she wants and how to get it.”

Listen to the brand new single ‘Halfway Out The Door’ below.