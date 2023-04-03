Roman climate activists turn 17th century Bernini fountain black









Activists from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation have turned the water of Pietro Bernini’s Fontana della Barcaccia black. The 17th-century Roman fountain was transformed using a vegetable-based liquid.

Nestled at the foot of the Spanish Steps, the fountain was inspired by the discovery of a boat in the square after it was washed inland by the flooding of the Tiber in 1598. The three Last Generation activists poured the black liquid into the iconic fountain before being escorted away by local police.

Last Generation have said that the black water “foreshadows the ‘end of the world’ scenario we are heading for, as we increasingly step on the accelerator: drought alternating with devastating floods, which will put an end to life on Earth, along with heat waves.”

Italy’s Last Generation began carrying out disruptive, visually impactful protests ahead of last year’s general election. Their goal was to highlight the need for politicians from all parties to make climate change their priority. Forecasts predict that southern Italy will be particularly affected by climate change, widening the nation’s already pronounced north-south divide.

