The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok









The Rolling Stones are trying to get into the social consciousness of the next generation by joining the social media platform TikTok. There appeared to be an increased demand for Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to join the service after hashtags surrounding the band had steadily increased.

The press release for the announcement reads: “An iconic band that needs no introduction, The Rolling Stones have officially joined TikTok (@TheRollingStones), enabling creators from around the world to access their full music catalogue on the platform.”

“For the first time, the TikTok community will be able to use the band’s iconic tracks in their video creations,” the press release continued. “Users will be able to create covers and remixes of iconic hits like ‘Start Me Up’, ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)’ and ‘Miss You’. These tracks are all available on the TikTok Sounds Page.”

As well as creating an official page for the band, Mick Jagger has also created his own personal account, joining Richards, who joined the service last year. “Fans can follow both accounts as well as the band’s official channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recordings and more,” read the press release. “The band have also posted their first videos, featuring rare archive footage and encouraging fans to perform, move and dress like the Stones.”‌

As one of the biggest bands in the world, getting the Rolling Stones onboard is a big coup for TikTok. Creators on the platform can now share their cover versions of some of the Stones’ classics. There is also a new guest playlist on TikTok curated by the band. It features 44 tracks from the Stones’ back catalogue, including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)’, ‘Miss You’, ‘Angie’, ‘Beast Of Burden’ and many more.