The Rolling Stones dedicate first show of 2021 to Charlie Watts







The Rolling Stones played their first concert without Charlie Watts in nearly 60 years last night. During the show, Mick Jagger addressed the loss and dedicated the show to their late longtime drummer.

The drummer sadly passed away earlier this year, having already ruled himself out of the tour due to surgery. Tragically, Watts will never take the stage with his band again.

“This is our first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, it’s a try out, it’s the debut night for us. I must also say, it’s a bit of a poignant night for us because it’s the first tour we’ve done in 59 years without our lovely Charlie Watts. We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends on and off the stage.

“We’ve got so many memories of Charlie and I’m sure some of you who have seen us before have memories of Charlie as well. I hope you will remember him like we do. We’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie,” Jagger said. “Let’s have a drink to Charlie.”

“Charlie, we’re praying for you man and playing for you,” Ronnie Wood added. The band played a private warm up gig at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts before the start of their 13 show American tour.

Steve Jordan, longtime sideman for John Mayer, The Blues Brothers, and Keith Richards’ solo project The X-Pensive Winos, has stepped in as touring drummer.

Watch the tribute to Watts down below.

Comments