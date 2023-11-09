The movie role Ryan Reynolds called an “abomination”

Throughout the 2000s, the career of Ryan Reynolds had seemed to merely trundle along, even though he was indeed part of the Hollywood limelight. Featuring in the likes of National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, Waiting… and The Proposal had given the Canadian actor a good platform, but it still felt that his quality had never been proven. Something was missing.

While Reynolds’ filmography is not exactly littered with critical quality (quite the opposite, in fact), by the time the mid-2010s swung around, he’d become one of the most commercially viable stars in the movie industry, most notably for his role in the 20th Century Fox film Deadpool and its subsequent sequels.

Reynolds had a hard time convincing 20th Century Fox to allow him to play the iconic character, but the chance finally arose in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Still, the first iteration of Deadpool was far from the kind of character that Reynolds would play in the first mainline Deadpool movie of 2016 and its follow-ups.

During an interview with GQ, Reynolds explained how his first foray as Deadpool went down. “It was during a writers’ strike, so all my dialogue in X-Men Origins: Wolverine I wrote. I mean, in the stage directions, it just said, ‘Deadpool shows up, talks really fast, and makes a lot of jokes.’ At the beginning of that movie, that’s pretty close to Deadpool’s Wade Wilson—we’re in the ballpark with that guy.”

“But it completely departed all canon and reason, and he wound up being this abomination of Deadpool that was like Barakapool, with his mouth sewn shut and weird blades that came out of his hands and these strange tattoos and stuff like that,” the actor added. “If you watch the movie, I’m actually playing only a small section, and another actor, this gifted stunt performer, is doing the lion’s share of that work.”

According to Reynolds, that was his chance to introduce the world to Deadpool, and if the character worked, then he was likely going to be able to play him again. But as noted, that iteration wasn’t well-received, and Reynolds felt that his shot had been ruined by the script. A few years later, Reynolds starred in the awful Green Lantern movie, which prompted him to once again return to Deadpool and flesh him out as a proper character.

Eventually, the insistence and belief in Deadpool paid off, and the 2016 film became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. There was still quite a battle on the actor’s hands to make the exact project that he wanted, but by the time it arrived, far gone was the messy version of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, replaced by one of the most cherished superheroes in recent memory.