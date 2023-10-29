The iconic role Ian McKellen didn’t want Patrick Stewart to take









The friendship between Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen has been the subject of a lot of media attention, especially because of the popularity of their creative collaborations. Ranging from acclaimed theatrical works such as a production of Samuel Beckett’s timeless masterpiece Waiting for Godot to more mainstream efforts, the two of them continue to inspire fans all over the world who have been moved by their art.

While their friendship is still going strong, there was one moment when they faced a major conflict due to a career choice. Initially, Stewart was an ardent advocate for classical theatre and couldn’t understand why some of his colleagues were leaving to go work in television. However, he decided to join the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation without knowing anything about the cultural relevance of the franchise and its influence on sci-fi.

At a time when he was confused about venturing into television, Stewart sought the advice of McKellen because he really valued the acclaimed actor’s opinion. Unsurprisingly, McKellen was completely against the idea and warned Stewart that he would be throwing away his career as a thespian if he chose Star Trek. Despite McKellen’s efforts to convince him otherwise, Stewart felt that it was the right move to make the switch.

“There are few people, particularly with regard to acting, whose counsel I trust more than Ian’s,” Stewart wrote. “But this time, I had to tell him that I felt theatre would return to my life whenever I was ready for it, whereas an offer of the lead role in an American TV series might never come again… In the years since, we have become dear pals and X-Men colleagues, and Ian has acknowledged that he was wrong and I was right. More than once, in fact – primarily because I like making him say those words.”

It definitely turned out to be the right decision for Stewart since it brought him unprecedented fame and success and transformed him into an international icon. It also inspired McKellen to enter the X-Men universe alongside Stewart, journeying into comic book adaptations to properly explore contemporary popular culture. Their work on X-Men has solidified their reputation as truly versatile stars, with younger generations also being starstruck by them.

While talking to Playboy about their friendship, Stewart claimed that he learned a lot from McKellen: “Gay men have played a part in my life as colleagues and friends, but none so significantly as Ian. I love him, and I’m in love with him. So is my wife, and it’s mutual. I listen to him, I watch what he does—and I don’t mean just acting. How he lives his life is so admirable, selfless and compassionate. We also have a hell of a lot of fun.”

Watch the two acting legends discuss X-Men below.