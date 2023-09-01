Róisín Murphy’s record label to share album proceeds with transgender charities after singer’s comments









Róisín Murphy‘s record label Ninja Tune are planning to share proceeds from her new album Hit Parade with transgender charities following comments made by the singer about puberty blockers.

Earlier this week, Murphy took to Twitter to apologise for the upset causing an “eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone” after a screenshot leaked of a comment she made on her personal Facebook account regarding transgender people using puberty blockers.

“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking,” she began her apology by stating.

The singer also said: “I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views, but I never patronise or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic. The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable. For those of you that are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you.”

Murphy added: “I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

However, in light of her remarks, Murphy has faced a significant backlash as many of her fans are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Ninja Tune still plans to release her upcoming album Hit Parade on September 8th but have stopped marketing the LP. Additionally, according to The Toronto Star, the label will donate proceeds to pro-transgender charities.

Far Out has reached out to Ninja Tune for comment.