Róisín Murphy shares Moodymann remix of upcoming song ‘What Not to Do’









Irish musician Róisín Murphy has shared a Moodymann remix of her currently unreleased song ‘What Not to Do’.

The original version of the song will appear on Murphy’s upcoming album, Hit Parade, set for release on September 8th via Ninja Tune. So far, the musician has teased the record with the singles ‘CooCool’, ‘The Universe’, ‘Fader’ and ‘You Knew’.

Murphy shared ‘You Knew’ a few weeks ago alongside various remixes of the song by Payfone and Eli Escobar. She described the song as the “story of my life”.

However, the new song feels wildly different to the thumping ‘You Knew’. Moodymann imbues ‘What Not to Do’ with jazzy warmth, using distinctively less intense percussion. The musician, real name Kenny Dixon Jr, adds his voice to the cut, which weaves between Murphy’s original vocals.

A sultry bassline and samba rhythms dominate the soundscape, providing the perfect instrumental backing for Murphy’s lyrics as she sings, “Show me, teach me, how to be/ Turn me into anything you need.”

Hit Parade will be Murphy’s sixth studio album as a solo artist. She first found fame in the 1990s as half of Moloko, an electronic duo best known for the song ‘Sing It Back’.

Listen to the new song below.