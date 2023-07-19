Róisín Murphy releases new single, ‘You Knew’









Irish musician Róisín Murphy has shared ‘You Knew’, the fourth single from her upcoming sixth album, Hit Parade.

The new song follows a string of singles released to tease the album – ‘CooCool’, ‘The Universe’ and ‘Fader’. The record is set for release on September 8th via Ninja Tune. Alongside the standard mix of the song, the single includes two remixes by Payfone and Eli Escobar and an edited edition.

Discussing the new track, Murphy said, “‘You Knew’ is the story of my life. I’m an open book, I put myself on the line and I make my motivations obvious.”

“Many times, I have bravely loved and not been loved in return, and I’m proud of that,” she added. “That phrase, ‘You Knew’, just sums it all up, in fact you could put it on my headstone, except I’ve already decided it’ll say… You Had Your Chance!”

Murphy, who found fame in the 1990s as one-half of the electronic duo Moloko with Mark Brydon, began her solo career in 2005. The pair found international success with the song ‘Sing It Back’.

After releasing several well-received solo albums, the singer earned a Mercury Prize nomination for her 2015 record Hairless Toys. In 2016, she won an AIM Independent Music Awards prize for her ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music’.

Listen to the new single below.