Roger Waters says he is “so happy” following fifth marriage









Former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters has announced that he is “so happy” following his fifth marriage to date.

The 78-year-old rocker got hitched to 43-year-old Kamilah Chavis in The Hamptons. He announced the news last week in an Instagram post that read: “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”

The Argentine bride, Chavis, was formerly Waters’ chauffeur and chartered him to various concerts a few years back.

In an interview with Page Six, the musician recalled: “I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me.”

Adding: “I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the venue. My security sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me.”

It is certainly a fortuitous meeting and with four other marriages already under his belt, Waters will be hoping that he can make this happy union last.

Previously the star had been hitched with Judy Trim from 1968 to 1975, then the aristocratic Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, then Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001 and most recently the filmmaker Laurie Durning for three years from 2012 to 2015.

