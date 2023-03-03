Roger Waters shares reworking video of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’









Roger Waters has announced that he has been in the studio reworking Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon. Now, he has shared a short video snippet of him listening to the new version of ‘Us and Them’, teasing the release of his revised work.

During an interview with Berliner Zeitung, Waters shared: “The new concept is meant to reflect on the meaning of the work, to bring out the heart and soul of the album, musically and spiritually. I’m the only one singing my songs on these new recordings, and there are no rock and roll guitar solos.”

In the description of the new YouTube video, Waters wrote a statement about his thought process behind reworking such a beloved album. “When we recorded the stripped down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side of The Moon was looming on the horizon,” he said. “It occurred to me that Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar re-working, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to re-address the political and emotional message of the whole album”.

“I discussed it with Gus and Sean, and when we’d stopped giggling and shouting ‘You must be fucking mad’ at one another we decided to take it on. We are now in the process of finishing the final mix. It’s turned out really great and I’m excited for everyone to hear it. It’s not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable.”

He continued: “But it is a way for the seventy-nine-year-old man to look back across the intervening fifty years into the eyes of the twenty-nine-year-old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my Father, ‘We did our best, we kept his trust, our Dad would have been proud of us’. And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick and Rick and Dave and I have every right to be very proud of.”

The album celebrated its 50th anniversary on March 1st, 2023, which has been commemorated by an extensive collector’s edition vinyl boxset which features a Blu-ray disc containing an Atmos mix.