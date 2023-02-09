Roger Waters has re-recorded Pink Floyd album ‘Dark Side of the Moon’









Ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has been re-recording the band’s 1973 classic album Dark Side of the Moon. In a new interview, Waters explained that he had been secretly working on the album for several months, without Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour or Nick Mason even knowing.

Waters has recorded the entire album “from scratch”, and the only other contributors have been Gus Seyffert, a longtime collaborator of Waters’, a “Baptist minister” who plays the Hammond organ, and Seyferrt’s girlfriend, Bedouine, who features on vocals.

Reportedly, Waters is “planning a lavish vinyl release” of the classic record, although it has proven to be “a bit tricky” ever since he departed the iconic prog-rock outfit in 1985, and has butted heads with his old bandmates ever since, particularly guitarist David Gilmour. The album re-release had been scheduled to be released in March but looks to have been pushed back to May while Waters “tinkers with the recordings”.

As to why Waters had decided to tackle the album again and not consulted his former bandmates, he said: “I wrote ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ [crap]! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed, but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”

Waters has come under fire recently for appearing to be something of a Putin apologist, certainly the view of his old bandmate David Gilmour. Waters spoke at a UN Security Council Meeting recently on behalf of Russia. Gilmour had echoed the sentiments of his wife, Polly Samson, who tweeted, “Sadly, you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also, a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

Gilmour followed up, writing: “Every word demonstrably true.”