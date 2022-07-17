Roger Waters: “I am far, far, far more important” than Drake









The Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters has taken aim at modern music, throwing shade over the likes of The Weeknd and Drake by claiming they will never be more important than him.

Taking his ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour to Canada earlier this month, the musician felt that he didn’t receive his usual amount of praise, revealing his true feelings in an interview with The Globe and Mail. Picking out both aforementioned Canadian superstars particularly, Waters told the publication that he’s “far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be,” even going so far as to add, “I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music”.

The comments came after no Canadian publications chose to review his concerts in Toronto, with Waters asking why his show was not covered to the Globe and Mail journalist. As they explained, The Weeknd was playing the same night, an artist who would surely bring in far more interest than Waters.

“People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?” Waters further added.

With his ego sounding bruised but not entirely punctured, Waters then decided to fully criticise both The Weeknd and Drake, exclaiming, “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

The Weeknd’s latest tour, ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ is currently ongoing, with tickets for Drake’s October World Weekend event currently on sale.