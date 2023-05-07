Roger Waters confirms new album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ for June 2023









Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has announced a new album set for release in June 2023. The new offering, titled The Lockdown Sessions, was recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown and will see a release on both CD and vinyl.

Produced by Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert, the album will include six new versions of previously recorded tracks. The studio sessions were all filmed, giving fans the chance to witness Waters recording such tracks as ‘Mother’, which apparently reminds him of “just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is”. The record will also feature new versions of ‘Two Suns in the Sunset’, ‘Vera’, ‘The Gunner’s Dream’, ‘The Bravery of Being Out of Range’ and ‘Comfortably Numb 2022’.

The videos, produced and directed by Sean Evans, highlight the tranquil, nostalgic atmosphere that pervades this new record. Waters has explained that he was inspired to make the album after receiving an encore every night during the Us + Them Tour, which concluded in December 2018.

Of the outing, Waters said: “Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years…at every gig, we did an encore after the main show closed with ‘Comfortably Numb‘… the encore was always Mother… I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs?” The Lockdown Sessions is out on June 2nd via Sony Music.