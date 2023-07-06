Roger Deakins professes his “love” for ‘The Batman’









Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins has revealed his “love” for Matt Reeves’ 2022 superhero movie The Batman, which saw Robert Pattinson portray the caped crusader for the first time.

Deakins had previously stated that The Batman featured some of “the best cinematography” of 2022, despite it not being nominated for an Academy Award, with DOP Greig Fraser giving the film its unique visual style.

Fraser’s work was “extraordinary” but was not nominated for an Oscar, according to Deakins, because of “pure and simple snobbery.” Reeves recently appeared on Deakins’ podcast Team Deakins, and talk of his film naturally cropped up.

“I’m really glad you did Batman because I’ve never been a fan of Batman until your film, and I’ve seen it probably 3 or 4 times now,” Deakins said. “I think it’s very moving; I love it. I connect with the characters. I connect with what you’re saying with it.”

The cinematographer continued, “Batman seems so precise; it seems so lit by all the sources that are in the shot. It seems so naturalistic and also seems so dark, and one feels so anxious watching it. It does feel related to the real world, that sort of darkness of the city, the anxiety of it, society falling apart.”

Production for The Batman: Part II had been set to go ahead this coming November but has been pushed back until March 2024. Reeves will again direct, as will Pattinson and Andy Serkis return in their respective roles.

Check out the trailer for 2022’s The Batman below.