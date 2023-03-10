Roger Daltrey rules out new music from The Who: “What’s the point?”









In a new interview, Roger Daltrey has ruled out the possibility of new music from The Who and said their last studio album, 2019’s WHO, “did nothing”.

The Who frontman made the revelation to NME after announcing a solo performance at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust on March 26th. He’ll be joined at the concert by Richard Ashcroft, Kelly Jones’ new project, Far From Saints, and Joan Armatrading. Daltrey is an honorary patron of the charity and has helped stage concerts at the legendary London venue for over 20 years. Other acts appearing this year include Wet Leg, Courteeners, and Kasabian.

However, fans shouldn’t expect to hear any new cuts from The Who in his set. “What’s the point?” Daltrey said of the prospect of making another album with the band. “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing. It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”

This summer, The Who will be embarking on their first tour for six years with the assistance of a full orchestra. “When you hear real strings and amplify the orchestrations with the arrangements we’re doing, the sound is just extraordinary,” Daltrey said of the arrangements.

He adds: “And what it does to you physically, to hear real violins, real cellos and the whole orchestra bit other than synthesisers… Because we’re so used to synthesisers now; it’s really like the live equivalent of a vinyl record, as opposed to the CD player. CDs are crap! I’s only when you hear vinyl that you realise how crap they are.”

The tour begins at Craven Park in Hull on July 6th and finishes in Hove at the Central County Ground on July 23rd.