The Who announce first UK tour in six years









It has been nearly six decades of uninterrupted live performances for The Who. Other than some brief time off in the 1980s and 1990s, the London mod legends have been an active unit since 1964. Next year, the band will likely celebrate their 60th anniversary while on the road. Despite losing key original members John Entwistle and Keith Moon, it doesn’t appear as though Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have any plans of stopping any time soon.

With that being said, Covid had stunted the band’s attempts to tour in their home country. The last show they played in the UK was in Birmingham on April 12th, 2017. But after a long break, The Who are back in Britain with a crop of newly-announced dates for the ‘Hits Back!’ tour.

“Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me,” Daltrey shares in a statement. “This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

“Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra Moving On! I love it,” Townshend added. “It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”

The shows will see the band take a full orchestra with them, bringing the dense arrangements on albums like Tommy and Quadrophenia to life. The tour will also see the band perform material from their most recent studio album, 2019’s Who. Supporting the tour dates will be UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, except for the shows in Edinburgh and London. Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale this Friday, February 3rd.

Check out the UK tour dates for ‘The Who Hits Back!’ tour down below.

The Who UK tour dates:

July 6th 2023 – Hull, Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium

July 8th 2023 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

July 9th 2023 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

July 12th 2023 – London, O2 Arena

July 14th 2023 – Derby Incora, County Ground

July 16th 2023 – Badminton, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park

July 19th 2023 – Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

July 21st 2023 – St. Helens, St. Helens Totally Wicked Stadium

July 23rd 2023 – Hove, 1st CENTRAL COUNTY GROUND

NEW // Huge news! 🚨



One of the most influential rock bands of all time, @TheWho are hitting the road this July for a run of very special orchestral UK shows, joined by @UB40.



Get ready: tickets go on sale 10am Friday! 👉 https://t.co/f1epBoPihd pic.twitter.com/VWGYDNPskP — Stereoboard (@stereoboard) January 30, 2023