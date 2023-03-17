Roger Daltrey reveals planned project with the late Jeff Beck









The Who co-founder Roger Daltrey has revealed the late Jeff Beck was set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his series of concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Daltrey will be headlining the historic London venue on March 26th. He’ll be joined at the show by Richard Ashcroft, Kelly Jones’ new project Far From Saints, and Joan Armatrading. Daltrey is an honorary patron of the charity and has helped stage concerts at the legendary London venue for over 20 years. Other acts appearing this year include Wet Leg, Courteeners, and Kasabian.

“We lost Jeff Beck this year which was a terrible shock,” Daltrey told the PA News Agency (via The Belfast Telegraph). “He was one I had pencilled into doing a night for us as a hopeful. He didn’t ever say he was going to do it but I was extremely keen to get him. I’ve always got my wish list which is diminishing every year, through old age.”

The vocalist also explained how it has become more difficult to secure acts to play charity gigs because of the current musical climate. He said: “Most of that’s been robbed from the music business, from the artists. Record companies are making fortunes because they just push a button now and it’s all digital and out it goes. So it’s left the artists in a bit of a quandary because you ask them to do these shows and they all want to help but you’re asking them to give up what is probably their most important payday – a London show.”

Last week, Daltrey ruled out the prospect of releasing new music with The Who. “What’s the point?” he told NME. “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing. It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”

