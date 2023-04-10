Roger Daltrey doesn’t think The Who will tour America again









The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has talked down the possibility of the band touring America, and labelled it “doubtful”.

The singer appeared on USA Today to promote their new live album, The Who with Orchestra: Live at Wembley, and admitted the band currently have no plans to head to the United States. Daltrey explained: “Nothing at the moment. I don’t know if we’ll ever come back to tour America. There is only one tour we could do, an orchestrated Quadrophenia to round out the catalogue. But that’s one tall order to sing that piece of music, as I’ll be 80 next year. I never say never, but at the moment it’s very doubtful.”

Daltrey claimed that “touring has become very difficult since Covid” and added: “We cannot get insured and most of the big bands doing arena shows, by the time they do their first show and rehearsals and get the staging and crew together, all the buses and hotels, you’re upwards $600,000 to a million in the hole.”

He continued: “To earn that back, if you’re doing a 12-show run, you don’t start to earn it back until the seventh or eighth show. That’s just how the business works. The trouble now is if you get COVID after the first show, you’ve [lost] that money.”

Last month, Daltrey ruled out the possibility of another album by The Who. “What’s the point?” he said to NME. “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing. It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”