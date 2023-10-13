Rod Stewart rejected Saudi Arabia performance due to “injustices”









Former Faces vocalist Rod Stewart has revealed he rejected the chance to perform in Saudi Arabia in protest at the country’s laws regarding women, the LGBTQ+ community and the media.

Stewart shared the news on Instagram on October 12th. He wrote in a statement: “I’m grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices… women, the LGBTQ community, the press. I’d like my choice not to go… to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change.”

In a separate statement provided to Billboard, a source close to the musician explained, “Sir Rod Stewart has once again turned down one of the most lucrative concert offers of his career to perform in Saudi Arabia. Citing his ‘moral compass in making the decision,’ Stewart chose to refuse the offer over the kingdom’s long history of human rights abuses, including discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people, and of silencing its critics.”

Stewart previously revealed to The Mirror that he turned down an offer of over $1million to play in Qatar but rejected the opportunity because of their track record with similar areas. “I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1million, to play there 15 months ago,” he said. “I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?”

Representatives of the singer declined to state how much he has was offered to play in Saudi Arabia, but it is reported that the figure was “much higher” than in 2022.

In other Rod Stewart news, earlier this year, he said he wants to “leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind” and move in the direction of swing. He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m not retiring, but I want to move on to… I had great success with The Great American Songbook, and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year so I want to go in that direction.”

See the Saudi Arabia announcement below.

See more