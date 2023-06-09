Rod Stewart is keen to “leave rock ‘n’ roll behind” in favour of swing









During a pre-recorded interview with Boy George for the BBC, Rod Stewart hinted that he was keen to “leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind” in favour of moving into swing music.

The change of heart comes after Stewart worked with TV pianist Jools Holland on two new swing tracks for an upcoming new album which will be released in 2024 following his imposing summer tour.

Boy George’s Culture Club will provide support for the star, and the two leading men took to BBC Breakfast to discuss their future plans and the tour ahead.

After the host noted Stewart’s longevity on stage, the former Faces singer suggested he wouldn’t be continuing in his current phase for too much longer.

“I am actually stopping,” Stewart said. “I’m not retiring, but I want to move on to… I had great success with The Great American Songbook, and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year so I want to go in that direction. So I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind, for a while maybe… Everything has to come to an end sooner or later.”

The singer continued: “I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band; it borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart suggested that he and Boy George would, “do a song together” suggesting, “He’s going to come out and do ‘Sailing’ with me, and I’m going to do ‘Karma Chameleon’”.

See a clip from the interview below.

Singer Rod Stewart has told #BBCBreakfast he's giving up rock and roll as he prepares to go on tour with Boy Georgehttps://t.co/Y29oI6E5Pk pic.twitter.com/odrQmQkOlT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 9, 2023