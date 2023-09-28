Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to be streamed for the first time on Disney+









For the first time since its opening back in the late 1980s, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be streaming their performances after partnering with Disney+.

The ceremony had previously been reserved as a special on HBO, which aired at a later date but has now moved to the streaming platform. However, a condensed version of the event will also be aired on ABC at a later date. The latest list of inductees in 2023 included Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush and George Michael.

When discussing the deal, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes told Variety, “This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock ’n’ roll. We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in to Disney+ and ABC”.

Artists for the premiere performance on Disney+ include the likes of Chris Stapleton, Elton John, and Dave Matthews Band in tribute to the recent recipients. As of yet, there has been no confirmation of what set each musician will play.

It still remains unseen whether all of the inductees will take to the stage on Disney+. For instance, Kate Bush’s induction comes despite her not playing live since 2014.

Other questions surround the induction of rap-rockers Rage Against the Machine. Despite their reformation in recent years, the band had to cancel parts of their tour due to an injury vocalist Zack de la Rocha sustained when performing.

Following news of her induction, Bush said in a statement: “I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour.”

She added: “Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

The event will be held at Barclays Center in New York on November 3rd.