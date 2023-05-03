Kate Bush shares response to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction









British singer-songwriter Kate Bush has shared her thoughts on being a part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

“I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen,” Bush said in a statement. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour.”

“Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?” Bush also wrote.

Bush had previously been nominated for induction with the Class of 2022 but was not selected. Bush will be one of three women inducted into the Hall in the Performer Category this year, along with Missy Elliott and Sheryl Crow. Chaka Khan will be honoured with the “Musical Excellence” award.

Bush’s most recent album, 50 Words for Snow, was released in 2011. Bush has been semi-retired since then, only returning to the spotlight for her ‘Before The Dawn’ concert residency in 2014 and to see the resurgence of her 1985 hit single ‘Running Up That Hill’ after it was prominently featured in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.