Revisit the genius moment Robin Williams joined ‘South Park’ at the Oscars









The 2000 Academy Awards ceremony was your standard Oscars night of glitz and glamour, celebrating the year’s best cinematic achievements. However, amidst all the anticipation and excitement, one unexpected moment stole the show when legendary actor and comedian, Robin Williams, gave a surprise performance of the Oscar-nominated song ‘Blame Canada’ from South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut.

Despite its ludicrously adult themes and graphic content, the South Park movie managed to clinch an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Original Song’ with ‘Blame Canada’, a satirical anthem penned by Trey Parker and Marc Shaiman. The track, filled with tongue-in-cheek humour and razor-sharp wit, is a comical critique of the tendency to scapegoat others for societal ills.

As the moment approached for the performance of this nominated song, the anticipation in the room was, at best, simmering. Members of the audience were no doubt curious to see how a South Park song would go down at such a high-brow event. But when Robin Williams took the stage, the audience was taken by surprise, and a wave of palpable delight swept across the auditorium. Williams was not the expected choice to bring ‘Blame Canda’ to life – but he was the perfect option.

Dressed in a tuxedo with a maple leaf-adorned tie, Williams gave an energetic and passionate performance. He infused his signature improvisational humour into the performance, enhancing the satirical edge of the song with his own DNA while still maintaining the playful spirit of the animated series.

The performance served not just as a way to elevate South Park but also as a subtle middle finger to anyone who looked down on the show. Here was one of Hollywood’s most bankable and popular leading men, putting himself front and centre with these rude, demented cartoon makers.

The high-energy performance was accompanied by dynamic choreography, backing singers, and even a group of high-kicking dancers dressed as ‘Mounties’, Canada’s iconic police force that South Park rarely refrains from mocking. Williams dominated the stage with his wonderfully infectious energy, and the live audience erupted in laughter and applause. The whole thing went down as one of the most exciting and unpredictable moments in the Academy’s history. Hopefully, the LSD that Matt Stone and Trey Parker took that night accentuated the show rather than caused them to forget it… or worse.

The late Williams’ surprise performance at the 2000 Oscars was a testament to his versatility, his comedic genius and, most importantly, his gameness. He took a risk by singing a song from a moderately respected adult animated film, but it paid off a hundredfold. Despite ‘Blame Canada’ not winning the Oscar that night (it suffered a grave injustice by losing out to Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be in My Heart’ from Disney’s Tarzan), the performance remains an iconic celebration of irreverence, humour, and the magic of surprises.