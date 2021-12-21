Robin Williams once named his five favourite anime of all time









Robin Williams was widely regarded as one of the most accomplished comedic talents of all time, known for his hilarious work in comedies such as Mrs. Doubtfire, The Survivors and countless others. In addition to being outrageously funny, Williams had the unique ability to deliver his interpretation of the art of comedy which was life-affirming as well as delightfully absurd.

Crystallised in popular culture through his iconic roles in classics such as Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, Williams was one of the most talented actors in Hollywood while he was working. Sadly, he took his own life in 2014 which sent the entire world into shock and mourning because the man who had put a smile on everyone’s faces was unable to silence his own demons.

Before his tragic demise, Williams had hopped onto Reddit for one of those wildly popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions where he shared his interests with his fans. Ranging from his love for Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy to video games such as Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Portal, Williams came clean about the stuff that he enjoyed.

While discussing his favourites, Williams revealed that he enjoyed anime alongside cinema and literature. His taste in anime does indicate that Williams was familiar with the masterpieces of the medium, especially because he selected four of the greatest anime ever made in the history of the art-form.

Check out the full list below.

Robin Williams picked his favourite anime:

Cowboy Bebop (Shinichirō Watanabe, 1998)

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Hideaki Anno, 1995)

Akira (Katsuhiro Otomo, 1988)

Ghost in the Shell (Mamoru Oshii, 1995)

Blood: The Last Vampire (Yoshihiro Ike, 2000)

Although Blood: The Last Vampire is kind of an anomaly on this list, the first four entries will probably be picked by the most ardent fans as well as scholars while selecting the best of the medium. Ranging from the neo-noir charm of Cowboy Bebop to the sci-fi investigations of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Williams was familiar with it all.

One particular fan asked him whether Williams had seen Fullmetal Alchemist after getting to know about the late actor’s taste but Williams replied that he was primarily fond of the anime listed above. Out of them, Ghost in the Shell was Williams’ favourite.