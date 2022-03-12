First look at new Robert Zemeckis film 'Pinocchio' starring Tom Hanks









There has been a recent surge of interest in remaking Pinocchio for modern audiences, with multiple top directors currently working on their respective projects. Among them, the new Pinocchio adaptation by Robert Zemeckis has caught the attention of many fans around the world because it will star one of the biggest names in Hollywood – Tom Hanks.

Alongside Zemeckis’ effort, Guillermo del Toro has been trying to get a Pinocchio adaptation made for about a decade now and it is finally set to come out this year. Unlike Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation, del Toro will create a stop-motion animation in order to explore the fantasy of the unique world inhabited by Pinocchio.

“The beauty of Pinocchio for me is that he’s not a perfect creature. He’s a very difficult kid,” del Toro said in an interview. “But he’s a kid that learns the boundary between what he wants and others. He’s very much like Frankenstein: he’s a creature that’s created through unnatural means by a father that he distances himself from and has to learn the ways of the world by failing and ache and pain and loneliness.”

While del Toro’s vision will be released in December of this year, Zemeckis’ Pinocchio adaptation is set to come out in September and it will be accessible to subscribers via Disney+. The two visions will definitely be drastically different each other, adding to the legacy of this immortal story which took a different direction when Stanley Kubrick conducted a post-human examination through the sci-fi hit A.I. directed by Steven Spielberg.

Zemeckis will base his project on the iconic 1940 Walt Disney project which was an adaptation of The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. The new film will star the likes of Lorraine Bracco, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Cynthia Erivo alongside Tom Hanks who will play the famous role of Mister Geppetto.

See the first image below.

(Credit: Disney)