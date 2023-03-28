Robert Trujillo says Metallica’s ’72 Reasons’ is “one of the more important records” of their career









Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo believes their forthcoming album, 72 Reasons, is “one of the more important records” from their career so far.

The new album is the band’s first studio project since 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct and arrives on April 14th. Metallica will also be touring the album extensively, it begins in Amsterdam on April 27th and concludes in September 2024. The record has been previewed with a series of singles including ‘Screaming Suicide’, and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’.

In a new interview on the band’s website, Trujillo commented on James Hetfield’s lyrics for 72 Reasons. He said: “I think we all had a pretty good idea that he would be sharing a story, an energy. With all of the impactful thoughts and what was going on in his world, it would almost be impossible for that not to happen. That’s also what makes this album great – what he’s gone through and how he’s had to grow.

“It’s almost like a rebirth in a lot of ways, because you’ve got to reconnect with your inner spirit, who you are, and what you’re about. And now you’re sending it, you’re bringing it, and you’re presenting it to us and eventually to the world, so it’s a very heavy thing for him. So at that point, I know it’s going to be a powerful record. This is going to be one of the more important records, I think, that Metallica’s ever made.”

In the same conversation, the bassist also explained how Black Sabbath and Santana influenced the upcoming LP. Trujillo commented: “That’s why if you listen to old classic songs, those guys are playing from the heart, they’re playing from experience, and every note they’re playing means something, whether it’s Black Sabbath or even Santana. Carlos is pulling it from a place of where he is, and that’s the passion he’s conveying through his instrument.”

Adding: “That’s how I feel about this record. I really do believe that we were all playing from our hearts, there’s a collaborative spirit in that alone, and that’s something that is a magic ingredient on 72 Seasons.”