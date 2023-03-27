Robert Trujillo explains how Black Sabbath and Santana inspired Metallica’s new album









Robert Trujillo has explained how Black Sabbath and Santana have inspired the new Metallica album, 72 Seasons. He describes the record as the most personally resonant to date.

Speaking about the forthcoming release, Trujillo explained: “You create what’s inside of you, what you’ve experienced in your life, and some of that is more powerful than others. That’s what 72 Seasons is. It has a lot of that energy in all of us. Every note we play is a statement that appears on this record. It’s coming from the heart and soul of who we are as individuals and where we were in this whole process, the growth of these songs, and everything.”

The album will be the band’s first new release since 2016, which explains the “personal” tact given what has happened in the interim. As Trujillo explained to Steffan Chirazi: “More than any of the other records I’ve made with Metallica, this album really resonated [with] what was going on in my life. And I think that- I mean, I don’t even think… I know people feel on that. That’s the magic of music.”

He then explained the influences on the album, explaining: “That’s why if you listen to old classic songs, those guys are playing from the heart, they’re playing from experience, and every note they’re playing means something, whether it’s Black Sabbath or even Santana. Carlos is pulling it from a place of where he is, and that’s the passion he’s conveying through his instrument.”

Adding: “That’s how I feel about this record. I really do believe that we were all playing from our hearts, there’s a collaborative spirit in that alone, and that’s something that is a magic ingredient on 72 Seasons.”

He concluded the interview on the band’s official site, by adding: “I can’t wait to play that song live because I can just hear the crowd already.”

The album is due for release on April 14th via Blackened.