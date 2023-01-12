Robert Plant shares touching tribute to Jeff Beck









Last night, the rock world mourned the passing of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. The former Yardbirds icon was 78 years old and died suddenly after contracting bacterial meningitis. Since then, tributes have poured in showing how beloved he was among his peers.

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is the latest to give his touching testimony. “Jeff always appeared timeless, ever evolving,” he wrote. “He embraced project after project with limitless energy and enthusiasm.”

This is notable not only in the quality of his work but also in the fact that he racked up 17 albums solo albums on top of a slew of collaborative projects and his early Yardbirds work. He also continued to tour right up until the end showing himself to be the consummate rock star.

As Plant continues: “He surfaced in an extraordinary time. He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his mates. The scene was on fire, he introduced a cool template moving from Yardbirds to Bolero to Truth, Beck Ola with Rod the perfect foil.”

He then concluded: “His gift was enormous. He was funny, challenging and eager.” Before offering condolences to his wife: “My feelings are with Sandra today.”

Plant’s is just one of many with similar lauding messages about Beck. You can check out his full tribute below as well as Beck collaborating with his Led Zeppelin bandmate Jimmy Page, who also hailed from the Yardbirds, on several of their biggest hits.

