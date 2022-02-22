Robert Pattinson claims he studied real bats for ‘The Batman’









Robert Pattinson has embarked on a fascinating publicity campaign for his upcoming blockbuster, The Batman, and he has revealed some exciting details about his approach to the iconic character. On previous occasions, Pattinson had spoken about the isolated nature of the production process, but he only recently explained the lengths he went to don the costume of the popular superhero.

The new Batman film is being directed by Matt Reeves and according to him, this interpretation of Batman will not adhere to the billionaire playboy image that has been crystallised in some of the previous works. Instead, Reeves is interested in exploring the tragic side of Batman, which is completely addicted to the idea of revenge, and the director asked Pattinson to research Kurt Cobain for the role.

All these interesting additions to an already famous character have piqued the interest of fans who cannot wait to see the new Batman. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Pattinson also elaborated on his approach to the character and claimed that he actually studied the movement of real bats from animal documentaries in order to mimic them on screen.

Pattinson actually got this idea from his co-star Zoe Kravitz who did the same research for her role as Catwoman: “There was one thing I said to Matt, because I was talking to Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, she’s great, and she was saying, to see the way she’s moving and stuff, she’s looking at these videos, big cat videos, and how big cats fight and stuff.”

“So I looked up how a bat fights and there was this one video on ‘Planet Earth’ of the technique of a vampire bat with a chicken in a cage and how it fights the chicken, it flaps around the cage for like an hour, just flap-banging on the cage until the chicken’s been scared for so long the chicken falls asleep,” Pattinson added.

According to the actor, he went up to Reeves with this revelation, and the director was very responsive: “And then the bat sneaks into the cage and bites it on its anus. I said that to Matt, and he’s like, ‘I’ve got an idea.’” The Batman is set to hit the theatres on March 1, with sequels and spin-offs already being planned.

Watch Robert Pattinson discuss his research for The Batman below.