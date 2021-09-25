Robert Pattinson's unlikely favourite band of all time







Once the poster-boy of teenage girls around the world thanks to his starring role in the Twilight saga that began in 2008, Robert Pattinson has since changed his industry appearance, becoming an icon of independent cinema.

First appearing as fan-favourite Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Robert Pattinson quickly established himself as a teenage heartthrob, appearing in How to Be and cultural phenomenon Twilight four years later. From the series’ inception in 2008 to its closure with Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in 2012, Pattinson became the subject of desire for tweens across the world, even engaging in pop-culture competition with his co-star Taylor Lautner for heartthrob supremacy.

Upon the conclusion of the Twilight series and Pattinson’s newly acquired role in David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, the actor’s pin-up status was about to be torn down, starring as a billionaire asset-manager riding in a limousine across Manhattan. Showing off a peculiar malaise that would suggest a future for the actor rich in complexity, Pattinson went on to appear in Cronenberg’s follow up Maps to the Stars in 2014.

It was around the very same time that Pattinson would appear in a now-iconic photo alongside Beyoncé and beloved punk band Death Grips, with the actor claiming he was trying to find somewhere backstage to get red wine off his teeth before “bumping in Beyonće and taking a picture”. As for how Death Grips ended up in the photo, the actor explained to W Magazine that he wanted to meet the band as “Death Grips were one of my favourite bands for years”.

Continuing, the actor elaborated on his appreciation for the band, noting: “I played through the walls once in my house on new years eve and people went from 0 to insane so quickly I knew they were something really special. My speakers all blew up from the song too”.

Pattinson then added that he surprisingly once collaborated with the band, as he explained: “I started talking to them and they were awesome. We initially were gonna do a video together…but through the process became really good friends. The song came about when Zach recorded that bit of guitar on his phone then made it into ‘birds’. When he played it to me it was maybe one of the most proud moments in my life”.

Appearing in the song ‘Birds’ from the 2014 album Government Plates by the band, it seems that his appreciation for Death Grips went above and beyond the calling of a mere fan. The idea of the future Batman vibing to the tune of Death Grips whilst cruising in his Batmobile is a truly compelling one.

Check out Robert Pattinson’s experimental guitar chords in the Death Grips song, ‘Birds’ below.

