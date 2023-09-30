Robert Pattinson claims his “deep, deep fear of humiliation” helps him pick movie roles









British actor Robert Pattinson has discussed the difficulties he faces while picking film roles, revealing he is driven by his “deep, deep fear of humiliation”.

Pattinson made the remark during a conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, who asked the actor whether he’d ever signed up for a project that he was “not into at all.”

The Tenet star responded by revealing he’s “not really” agreed to participate in any film which he doesn’t completely believe in, which Pattinson credits to the amount of thought he puts into whether he should accept the role.

He explained: “I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a shitty script or the director’s a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best.”

In the same conversation, Pattinson also discussed the idea of relevancy, noting: “It’s always a difficult thing to know how to not saturate everything, or how long to wait. And then sometimes, if you wait too long, and then try to make a big splash, if it doesn’t work, then you’re in a very, very dangerous place afterwards.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed Pattinson is set to play a serial killer in Adam McKay’s dark satire Average Height, Average Build. The star-studded cast for the project also includes Robert Downery Jr. and Amy Adams.

Average Height, Average Build follows Pattinson’s character as he teams up with a lobbyist, played by Adams, and attempts to change the nation’s laws to make it possible for him to commit his homicides in peace. The film is scheduled for a 2024 release.