Robert Pattinson to play serial killer in Adam McKay’s ‘Average Height, Average Build’









Robert Pattinson is set to play a serial killer in the upcoming satire Average Height, Average Build. The English actor, currently aged 36, will be joining an all-star cast featuring the likes of Robert Downery Jr., who was recently attached to the remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo.

Average Height, Average Build is directed by Academy Award-winning director Adam McKay, who recently won critical praise for his environmental satire Dont’ Look Up.

Pattinson has been enjoying a long resurgence since the heady days of the teen drama franchise Twilight. As well as his star turn in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, the actor has now become the Caped Crusader, taking on the role of Batman in the latest DC iteration.

Average Height, Average Build is set to follow Pattinson’s character as he teams up with a lobbyist – played by Amy Adams – and attempts to change the nation’s laws to make it possible for him to commit his homicides in peace.

Robert Downey Jr., meanwhile, will be playing the retired police detective attempting to bring Pattinson’s character to justice following a string of murders.