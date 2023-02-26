Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share ‘Sunday Lunch’ bloopers video









Today, Robert Fripp, the legendary guitarist known best for his work with King Crimson and David Bowie, would usually treat us to another whacky cover alongside his wife, Toyah Willcox. However, this week, the pair are resting their hands, voices and wardrobes to bring us a montage video of ‘Sunday Lunch’ bloopers.

The montage retraces some outtakes from some of Fripp and Willcox’s popular ‘Sunday Lunch’ performances, including their covers of Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ and The Sonics’ ‘Have Love, Will Travel’. The video is appropriately titled ‘Bloopers & Bolløck$’, given the amount the pair use the latter word whenever they make a mistake.

Fripp announced the arrival of today’s bloopers montage with a post on Twitter that read: “When things don’t go to plan… Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch – Bloopers & Boll#cks, premieres today Sunday 26th, at 13:00 CET”

Last week, the pair shared a cover of Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ for a Valentine’s Day special. The romance-themed episode saw the pair dressed as loud as themselves with heart-shaped balloons and an inflatable unicorn bobbing around in the background.

The pair began the ‘Sunday Lunch’ series back in 2020 and have since released new instalments on a weekly basis. They’ve covered a wide spread of artists from different eras and backgrounds, with recent standout moments including The Tubes’ defining proto-punk hit ‘White Punks On Dope’, Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’ and KISS’ ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’, among many others. They also performed a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ last October in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This year, the couple have arranged to take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour in June last year but are still yet to formally confirm when and where they’ll take the show.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s ‘Bloopers & Bolløck$’ montage below.