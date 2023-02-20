Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’









Legendary King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp has joined his wife, Toyah Willcox, in their kitchen for another Sunday Lunch episode. This week, the kooky pair offered their skills to a wonderfully whacky cover of Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’. Watch the episode below.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, which landed last Tuesday, Fripp and Willcox decided to make this week’s Sunday Lunch episode a romance-themed showdown as they performed the classic Republica hit in front of heart-shaped balloons and what appears to be an inflatable unicorn resting on its side.

As the performance winds down to a conclusion, Willcox turns to Fripp, telling him that she’s going to “snog your face off”. “Suck face, sweetlips,” replied Fripp before a round of laughter.

“The kitchen is playing host to this Republica classic, and it’s delivered in a way only Toyah and Robert know how,” reads the video’s caption. “No Words!!!!”

Last week, the pair took on Willcox’s own ‘Dance In The Hurricane’ from 2008’s ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’ in honour of a new, expanded ‘Rhythm Deluxe’ version of the record.

The pair began the popular Sunday Lunch series back in 2020 and have since released new instalments on a weekly basis. They’ve covered a wide spread of artists from different eras and backgrounds, with recent standout moments including The Tubes’ defining proto-punk hit ‘White Punks On Dope’, Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’ and KISS’ ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’, among many others. They also performed a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ last October in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This year, the couple have arranged to take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour in June last year but are still yet to formally confirm when and where they’ll take the show.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s cover of Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ below.