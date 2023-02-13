Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox perform ‘Dance in the Hurricane’









In the latest episode of their Sunday Lunch series, husband and wife duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox performed ‘Dance in the Hurricane’ from Wilcox’s 2008 album, In The Court Of The Crimson Queen.

The couple began the series in 2020, with Wilcox telling the Guardian: “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without. He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance’. And it became a challenge.”

She continued: “I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part.” Despite the series’ success, Fripp explained that some King Crimson fans have been “upset” by it. “At the beginning of lockdown, my wife handed me a tutu and a pair of her black tights and took me to the end of the garden and put on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake,” he explained. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do. […] At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

In the video, Wilcox sings along to ‘Dance in the Hurricane’ in her wedding dress, fighting against a wind machine, whilst Fripp holds up photos of the pair getting married in 1986.

Recently, the couple have tackled rock and metal classics such as ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ by KISS, ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ by The Offspring, and Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’. Previously, they have also performed renditions of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie, and an updated version of Wilcox’s 2008 song ‘Latex Messiah’.

This Sunday Lunch episode coincides with Wilcox’s release of a ‘Rhythm Deluxe’ version of In the Court of the Crimson Queen, featuring new versions of tracks such as ‘Heal Ourselves’ and ‘Sensational’.

Watch the video below.