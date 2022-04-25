Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah perform 'Won't Get Fooled Again'









Toyah Wilcox has recorded a number of searing rock anthems alongside guitarist Robert Fripp, and this cover of ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ is the latest in the series. Considering the importance of the work in question, the pair likely saved this cover until late in their repertoire because it’s widely considered to be The Who’s signature number.

In recent weeks, the couple has performed ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’ and Kaiser Chiefs number ‘I Predict A Riot’. The duo are known for utilising props and pyrotechnics in their video collection, whether it’s using a wind machine in ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, or dressing up as members of Guns ‘N’ Roses for ‘Give In To Me’. The duo also use an outtake compilation during the ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ video.

The pair are well known for their work outside of the videos. Toyah Wilcox is a pop star of high repute, having recently released ‘Posh Pop’, a piercing solo album that made fun of her standing in life. The single, ‘Levitate’, featured Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox on support.

Guitarist Robert Fripp, meanwhile, is best known for his work with King Crimson, doubling as their lead guitarist and in-house arranger. The band were credited with starting progressive rock with their debut In The Court of The Crimson King, springboarding the band into more esoteric territories. The outfit has featured such prog-rock luminaries as bassist Greg Lake, drummer Bill Bruford and guitarist Adrian Belew.

Fripp finds the term “progressive rock” amusing, claiming that it is not his place to dictate a term for the music he is playing: “[I]t’s a prison. If you walk on stage and you’re playing music, fine. But if you’re walking on stage and you’re playing progressive rock: death.”

Fripp was also one of the guitarists’ who contributed to Peter Gabriel’s debut album. Gabriel reportedly needed “a Brit” to perform on the album because he was worried that the atmosphere was becoming too American for him. Fripp is also one of the guitarists who contributed to David Bowie’s ‘Heroes.

For now, though, see their rendition of ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ below.