Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Cream’s ‘Sunshine of Your Love’









Robert and Toyah, made up of Robert Fripp, founding member of the pioneering prog-rock band King Crimson, and his wife, actor and musician Toyah Willcox, have released the latest edition of their Sunday Lunch cover series.

Each week at noon, the couple release a new cover of a classic on Toyah’s YouTube channel, from Kiss to The Cardigans. This week sees them cover ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ by Cream while also covering themselves… in cream. The caption for the video states, “It’s Cream all round as Toyah & Robert are the sunshine of your love.”

A wide-eyed Fripp plays the iconic riff on guitar while Willcox sings, simultaneously pouring cream over her latex outfit as an homage to the band’s name.

Toyah encourages her husband to put down his guitar before embracing him so that he gets covered in the cream too. He screams before complaining, “That’s not fair.” Toyah simply replies, “But it’s fun.”

Following the series’ popularity, Robert and Toyah have announced a Sunday Lunch Rock Party tour which will see them embark on 14 dates across the UK this autumn.

Toyah shared, “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK. This will be a rock show, with a full rock band – an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

Watch Toyah and Robert cover ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ by Cream below.