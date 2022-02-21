Robert Downey Jr. reunites with Shane Black for new film









Robert Downey Jr. has experienced a fantastic career trajectory after entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his image being crystallised in popular culture as Iron Man. Since then, Downey Jr. has also tried to branch out into other projects but none of them have gotten the reception that his tenure as Iron Man received.

After starring in the box office failure that was Dolittle, Downey Jr. is set to feature in Jamie Foxx’s new sports drama All-Star Weekend as well as another interesting project which will see him reprise the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes. He has also managed to bag the role of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s latest venture Oppenheimer.

In addition to all these upcoming films, Downey Jr. is also set to reunite with director Shane Black for a brand new film. The two of them had collaborated for the cult comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang which starred him as a thief who makes it in Hollywood by displaying some of his real remorse and calling it method acting.

The actor later claimed that the film was his favourite project: “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which is, I think, in some ways the best film I’ve ever done. It wound up being a calling card. It came out, and it bombed, but Jon Favreau saw it, and he said, ‘This guy could do an action movie.’ And so that wound up being my calling card into the Marvel Universe.”

For the new collaboration between Downey Jr. and Black, the actor will play the role of Parker – a professional thief who was created by Donald E. Westlake. The character has inspired many other iconic performances to build their own characters, including Jason Statham in the 2013 film Parker which was a direct adaptation.

Watch the trailer below.