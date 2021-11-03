Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’









Production on Christopher Nolan’s brand new WWII drama, Oppenheimer, is quickly gathering steam, with the latest news from the project revealing that Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr have joined Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in the glittering cast.

Set for release on July 21st, 2023, Cillian Murphy will play the American physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb” in Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin named American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt is thought to be playing Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, while Damon will play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project that first designed the atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr will play the role of Lewis Strauss, the infamously shady chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the war effort.

Released through Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer will be the first film of Christopher Nolan’s since Insomnia that hasn’t been released through Warner Brothers, with the director departing from the studio following his own criticisms against their release strategy. In particular, the director was frustrated at the new simultaneous release strategy of HBO Max, which saw Warner Bros films going onto the platform at the same time, or shortly after, its theatrical run.

As Nolan reported in a statement: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find they were working for the worst streaming service”.

Continuing, he added: “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction”.

Meanwhile, Universal has described Christopher Nolan’s latest film as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

Check out the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s time-bender Tenet below whilst we lie in wait for even more information on the brand new film.