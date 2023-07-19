Robert Downey Jr. reveals he failed an audition for ‘The Holiday’









Robert Downey Jr. has reminisced about his audition for the romantic Christmas comedy The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers. Fellow auditionee Jimmy Fallon joined the actor as they looked back on their unsuccessful attempts to land roles in the beloved film.

Downey Jr. revealed that neither he nor Fallon held a prominent place in the casting process – nor did they know each other was gunning for a role. He stated, “We both got called in just as seat-fillers, and we saw each other.”

Continuing, the Iron Man actor explained: “Jack Black is getting his part, and Jude Law is definitely getting my part, but [Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals, and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us.'” The two actors had been brought in to read alongside the female leads, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet.

The duo shared these recollections during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Downey Jr.’s audition memory further included a moment where Winslet critiqued his attempt at a British accent, with the Titanic actor declaring it as “the worst I’ve ever heard.”

Feigning despondence, Downey Jr. quipped, “I was like, ‘I’ll check out now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar.” For Fallon, auditioning alongside Downey Jr. was a significant experience. Reflecting on the moment, he said, “This is the best actor I’ve ever sat across [from] and did a scene with in my entire life.”

Following the experience, Fallon decided, “It was mind-blowing for me, and I quit the business … that was the last time I ever auditioned for a role.”

Despite the absence of Fallon and Downey Jr., The Holiday succeeded with its 2006 release and has since become a cult romantic comedy.