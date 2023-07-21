Robert Downey Jr. names his favourite current artists









Oppenheimer actor Robert Downey Jr. has spoken about the artists he’s currently listening to and named Sleaford Mods as a favourite.

During a recent interview, Downey Jr. was asked about the artists who he’s currently got on heavy rotation which elicited a surprising response from the actor. “Everything from Prokofiev to… I’m into Sleaford Mods lately. And also Indio Downey, my first born, got an album coming out,” he told Wired.

Jason Williamson from Sleaford Mods later took to the duo’s Twitter account to respond to Downey Jr. being a fan, writing: “Imagine the kids faces when Tony Starks sez he rates dads music. Thank you Robert Downey Jr. Very honoured indeed.”

Downey Jr. previously released his debut album The Futurist in 2004 but hasn’t returned to music since. At the time, he said of his music taste: “When I was a kid in New York in the late 1970s, the Sex Pistols were pretty big but you have to understand, I was kind of a square. I was into Journey and I really dug Genesis.”

The actor-turned-musician added: “When I got my first Walkman, I was listening to Phil Collins, and he’s still kind of important to me.”

Meanwhile, in other Downey Jr. news, Oppenheimer is currently out in cinemas and he believes it to be his greatest film yet. “I’m just going to flat-out say it, this is the best film I’ve ever been in. I can’t wait for you all to experience it,” the actor stated during the red carpet event of the film’s UK premiere.

He added: “No matter what your expectations are, or what you might think…it’s just an immersive experience, this is what the summer blockbusters, when I was growing up, used to be”.