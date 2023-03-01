Robert De Niro-led series ‘Zero Day’ coming soon to Netflix









The iconic Martin Scorsese collaborator, Robert De Niro, is set to star in his very first Netflix series, with the limited series named Zero Day having been greenlit for production by the streaming service.

The six-episode series is a conspiracy thriller helmed by Leslie Linka Glatter, the same director behind numerous instalments of Homeland and Mad Men, and will feature De Niro in an executive producer role whilst also taking the starring role in front of the camera. In production since November 2022, the series explores how truth can be found in a world which is rife with conspiracy theories and fake news.

With no connection whatsoever to the 2002 movie of the same name, this new series is sure to make considerable waves when it’s released on Netflix in the distant future. If the production team is anything to go by, Zero Day will certainly be one to watch, with the behind-the-scenes talent including Eric Newman of Narcos, Noah Oppenheim, who helped bring the miniseries The Thing About Pam to the small screen and the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt.

The recipient of two Academy Awards, Robert De Niro is widely considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time, appearing in nine collaborations with the iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese. It was after Scorsese’s 1980 movie Raging Bull that De Niro was awarded his second Oscar, winning his first in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 sequel The Godfather Part II, where he swooped an award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’.

Before we’re treated to De Niro on Netflix, we’ve got another Scorsese collaboration to look forward to, with Killers of the Flower Moon, a tale of the members of the Osage tribe in the United States who were brutally murdered under suspicious circumstances, to anticipate later this year. Co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser and Jesse Plemons, the film is one of the most exciting releases of 2023.

Take a look at a clip of De Niro in Scorsese’s iconic Raging Bull below.