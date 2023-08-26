Robert De Niro names his favourite movies from his youth









The silver screen has witnessed countless legends over the decades, and Robert De Niro undoubtedly holds a prominent place among them. Always seen as an artist who reveres the craft of acting, De Niro once shared the movies that left an indelible mark on his younger self. These films, spanning various genres and featuring various iconic performances, provided the bedrock for the actor’s storied career.

At the top of DeNiro’s list is A Streetcar Named Desire. This 1951 drama, directed by Elia Kazan and based on Tennessee Williams’ play, is a gritty exploration of post-war New Orleans. Marlon Brando’s explosive portrayal of Stanley Kowalski, juxtaposed with Vivien Leigh’s fragile Blanche DuBois, serves as a masterclass in method acting.

Kazan’s direction shines through again in On the Waterfront, where Brando’s iconic portrayal of a washed-up boxer turned longshoreman, Terry Malloy, symbolised the struggles of the working class. The film and Brando’s performance impacted De Niro so much that he would later convince Martin Scorsese to let him use Brando’s famous “contender” speech for the end of their 1980 boxing biopic, Raging Bull.

Speaking in a 1989 interview with Playboy, De Niro continued to shed light on the inspiring movies during his formative years. Similarly, East of Eden is another of “the Kazan films” he revered. In one of his most memorable roles that De Niro described as “terrific”, James Dean played Cal Trask, a young man grappling with his identity in the backdrop of California’s Salinas Valley. De Niro also cites A Place in the Sun, a gripping tale of ambition, love, and consequences. Montgomery Clift’s performance, matched with Elizabeth Taylor’s, provided a tragic love story for the ages.

Splendor in the Grass holds a special place for De Niro, particularly its poignant ending, which he thought was “so good”. Set in the 1920s, this film delves into the themes of sexual repression and societal expectations, with Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty delivering unforgettable performances. Dean’s exceptional acting prowess is also acknowledged by De Niro, who praises him for his unique style and approach.

In these classic films, certain actors stood out for their authentic representations. While not being the most versatile, Spencer Tracy brought a palpable rawness to each role. “He didn’t vary a lot,” De Niro said, “but he had a great sense of truth”. The same can be said for Walter Huston, who was “great” in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. This 1948 classic, directed by his son John Huston and co-starring Humphrey Bogart, featured a riveting story of greed and paranoia during a gold prospecting venture.

De Niro also made sure to shout out Geraldine Page and Kim Stanley, two towering female actors of the 1950s. Such a list of movies and actors provides a glimpse into what shaped DeNiro as an actor. It serves as a testament to the timeless nature and enduring legacy of these undeniably classic films. For enthusiasts and budding actors alike, they offer a treasure trove of performances to study and appreciate.

Robert De Niro’s favourite films growing up:

A Streetcar Named Desire (Elia Kazan, 1951)

On The Waterfront (Elia Kazan, 1954)

East of Eden (Elia Kazan, 1955)

Splendor in the Grass (Elia Kazan, 1961)

A Place in the Sun (George Stevens, 1951)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (John Huston, 1948)