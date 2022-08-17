Robert De Niro to face off with Robert De Niro in 'Wise Guys'









The only thing better than seeing Robert De Niro on screen is seeing double, with the iconic American actor due to play two characters in a forthcoming movie named Wise Guys.

As initially discussed by The Hollywood Reporter, De Niro will appear as both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two real-life crime bosses who ran rival families in the 1950s. Taking De Niro back to his roots that made him so famous, unfortunately the star won’t appear beside the likes of Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, though he is due to collaborate with the director Martin Scorsese again next year.

Wise Guys, on the other hand, will be helmed by Barry Levinson, the influential name behind films such as Good Morning, Vietnam, Rain Man, and Wag the Dog. Collaborating with this trusted name at the head of the project is the screenwriter, Nicholas Pileggi, who adapted his own 1985 book Wiseguy into the celebrated screenplay for Scorsese’s 1990 classic, Goodfellas. If this wasn’t enough to get you salivating in excitement, Pileggi also penned the De Niro crime movie Casino in 1995.

Before then, we’ll be treated to De Niro’s tenth collaboration in Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023, a film focusing on the treatment of the Osage tribe in northeast Oklahoma, along the Kansas line in Pawhuska, telling the tragic story of Mollie Burkart, one of the city’s wealthiest individuals.

The plot of Killers of the Flower Moon follows Mollie’s life after her relatives, and fellow members of the Osage tribe are murdered under mysterious circumstances, forcing the involvement of the F.B.I and J. Edgar Hoover.

De Niro will appear in the movie beside the likes of Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone and many more. Watch a fascinating video, below, which explains the horrors behind the real-life story.